Single-family residence in Forestville sells for $2.2 million

The spacious historic property located at 10755 Old River Road in Forestville was sold on June 9, 2023 for $2,200,000, or $643 per square foot. The house, built in 1915, has an interior space of 3,424 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 576-square-foot home at 10668 Old River Road in Forestville sold in May 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $694. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Rio Vista Road in Forestville in December 2022 a 2,431-square-foot home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Westside Avenue in Forestville sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.