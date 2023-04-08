Single-family residence in Glen Ellen sells for $990,000

A 1,854-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The property located at 15403 Thomas Street in Glen Ellen was sold on March 17, 2023, for $990,000, or $534 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.