Single-family residence in Graton sells for $555,000

The historic property located at 2930 Edison Street in Graton was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $555,000 purchase price works out to $581 per square foot.

The house, built in 1913, has an interior space of 956 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home comes with a garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Brush Street in Graton in April 2023 a 1,308-square-foot home was sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $585. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,660-square-foot home at 3112 Brush Street in Graton sold in April 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,386-square-foot home on Brush Street in Graton sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.