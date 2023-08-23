Single-family residence in Guerneville sells for $1.3 million

A 1,369-square-foot house built in 1936 has changed hands. The property located at 17447 Riverside Drive in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $1,270,000, or $928 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 622-square-foot home on Guernewood Lane in Guerneville sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Riverside Drive in Guerneville in January 2023 a 1,549-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,749-square-foot home at 17550 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville sold in March 2023 for $373,583, a price per square foot of $214. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.