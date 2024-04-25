Single-family residence in Guerneville sells for $1 million

16880 Neeley Road (Google Street View)

A house located at 16880 Neeley Road in Guerneville has new owners.

The 704-square-foot property, built in 1935, was sold on April 3, 2024, for $1,000,000, or $1,420 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.3-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Center Way in Guerneville in July 2023 a 930-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 709-square-foot home at 16630 Neeley Road in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $500,000, a price per square foot of $705. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2024, a 1,968-square-foot home on Guernewood Road in Guerneville sold for $714,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

