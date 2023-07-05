Single-family residence in Guerneville sells for $598,000

A house located at 14792 Northern Avenue in Guerneville has new owners. The 756-square-foot property, built in 1952, was sold on June 15, 2023. The $598,000 purchase price works out to $791 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of tar and gravel roofing. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a single carport. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Eastern Avenue in Guerneville in June 2023 a 1,168-square-foot home was sold for $511,818, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 799-square-foot home on Eastern Avenue in Guerneville sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $788. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 882-square-foot home at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $692. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.