Single-family residence in Guerneville sells for $599,000

The property located at 16345 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville was sold on June 22, 2023 for $599,000, or $713 per square foot. The house, built in 1944, has an interior space of 840 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 9,126 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Canyon Seven Road in Guerneville in June 2023 a 1,428-square-foot home was sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,991-square-foot home at 15106 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $727,500, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 450-square-foot home on Canyon Six Road in Guerneville sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $800. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.