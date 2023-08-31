Single-family residence in Guerneville sells for $600,000

A historic house located at 14113 Palo Alto Drive in Guerneville has new owners. The 1,992-square-foot property, built in 1910, was sold on Aug. 14, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $301 per square foot. This two-story home has seven bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Third Street in Guerneville in July 2023 a 1,331-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 1,066-square-foot home on Third Street in Guerneville sold for $567,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 736-square-foot home at 15670 Old River Road in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $467,500, a price per square foot of $635. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

