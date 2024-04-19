Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $1.7 million

985 Langhart Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 985 Langhart Court in Healdsburg was sold on March 28, 2024 for $1,650,000, or $703 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,346 square feet.

This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,891-square-foot home at 997 Lupine Court in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,475,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,857-square-foot home on Ferrero Drive in Healdsburg sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Lupine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,346-square-foot home was sold for $1,446,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.