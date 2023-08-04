Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $1.9 million

The spacious property located at 1565 Rosewood Drive in Healdsburg was sold on July 13, 2023 for $1,850,000, or $675 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,740 square feet. This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home provides an attached four-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,435-square-foot home on Philip Drive in Healdsburg sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $575. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,248-square-foot home at 210 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Lorraine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,874-square-foot home was sold for $1,945,500, a price per square foot of $1,038. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.