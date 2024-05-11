Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $650,000

104 Marion Lane (Google Street View)

The property located at 104 Marion Lane in Healdsburg was sold on April 19, 2024.

The $650,000 purchase price works out to $697 per square foot.

The house, built in 1943, has an interior space of 932 square feet.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the house features a detached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 743-square-foot home at 512 Brown Street in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 2,678-square-foot home on Matheson Street in Healdsburg sold for $3,460,000, a price per square foot of $1,292. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Fitch Street in Healdsburg in December 2022 a 2,053-square-foot home was sold for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.