Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $650,000

321 Mountain View Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,150-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands.

The property located at 321 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg was sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $650,000, or $565 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg in August 2023 a 1,032-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $727. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,362-square-foot home at 306 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.