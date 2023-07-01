Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $750,000

A house located at 357 School Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,339-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on June 13, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $560 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,572-square-foot home on Alexandria Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $668. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lupine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,346-square-foot home was sold for $1,446,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,891-square-foot home at 997 Lupine Court in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,475,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.