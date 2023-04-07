Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $800,000

A 1,408-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 50 Adeline Way in Healdsburg was sold on March 13, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $568 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.