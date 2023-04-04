3-bedroom Kenwood house sells for $745,000

The Brown Avenue home was built in 1954.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
April 4, 2023, 11:30AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

A 1,075-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands. The property located at 8844 Brown Ave. in Kenwood was sold on March 16, 2023, for $745,000, or $693 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

