Single-family residence in Monte Rio sells for $691,500

20285 Alder Road (Google Street View)

A 1,446-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands.

The property located at 20285 Alder Road in Monte Rio was sold on Sept. 18, 2023, for $691,500, or $478 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In September 2023, a 524-square-foot home on Willow Road in Monte Rio sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $754. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On River Boulevard in Monte Rio in August 2023 a 1,436-square-foot home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,248-square-foot home at 20161 Willow Road in Monte Rio sold in August 2023 for $250,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

