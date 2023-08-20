Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.1 million

A 1,773-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 1 Canyon Court in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $620 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Phillips Avenue in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,935-square-foot home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,967-square-foot home on Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,366-square-foot home at 14 Colinda Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

