Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 1712 Brompton Street in Petaluma has a new owner. The 2,667-square-foot property, built in 1993, was sold on May 22, 2023, for $1,070,000, or $401 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Pembridge Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 2,088-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $474.

In February 2023, a 1,548-square-foot home on Acadia Drive in Petaluma sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $491.

A 1,362-square-foot home at 1633 Rainier Avenue in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $514.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.