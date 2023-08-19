Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

A house located at 624 Elm Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,920-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on July 28, 2023. The $1,169,500 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features tiles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,885-square-foot home at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,952,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On West Street in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,462-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $718. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,359-square-foot home on Amber Way in Petaluma sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

