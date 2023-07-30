Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.5 million

A spacious house located at 409 Via Gigi Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,293-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on July 11, 2023, for $1,450,000, or $632 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.3-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Amber Way in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,359-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,512-square-foot home at 317 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,977-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.