Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.5 million

315 Sherri Court (Google Street View)

A 2,905-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 315 Sherri Court in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 28, 2023, for $1,525,000, or $525 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 3,094-square-foot home at 904 Melanie Court in Petaluma sold in August 2023 for $1,830,000, a price per square foot of $591. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,169-square-foot home on Grant Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $766. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Colinda Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

