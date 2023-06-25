Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $1.5 million

A spacious house located at 279 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The 3,510-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on June 7, 2023. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $422 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,229-square-foot home was sold for $1,120,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,266-square-foot home at 38 Iverson Way in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,388-square-foot home on Windsor Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

