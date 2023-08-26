Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $493,181

A house located at 1417 Baywood Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,092-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $493,181, or $452 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Debra Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,092-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,469-square-foot home at 855 Garden Court in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,498-square-foot home on Baywood Drive in Petaluma sold for $703,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.