Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $550,000

The historic property located at 1430 Petaluma Boulevard in Petaluma was sold on June 12, 2023 for $550,000, or $595 per square foot. The house, built in 1922, has an interior space of 924 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the house is equipped with a garage. The property occupies a sizable 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Rovina Lane in Petaluma in June 2023 a 3,353-square-foot home was sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 3,368-square-foot home on Alexa Court in Petaluma sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,148-square-foot home at 16 Cochrane Way in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.