Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $560,000

2 Twin Creeks Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 2 Twin Creeks Circle in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $560,000 purchase price works out to $325 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,724 square feet. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Payran Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 951-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $783. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 994-square-foot home at 30 Rio Vista Way in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $630,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Burlington Drive in Petaluma sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.