Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $641,000

The property located at 532 Williams Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 11, 2023 for $641,000, or $613 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,045 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,740-square-foot home on Regina Court in Petaluma sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $422.

On McGregor Avenue in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,330-square-foot home was sold for $855,000, a price per square foot of $643.

A 1,387-square-foot home at 420 Cortez Drive in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $415.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.