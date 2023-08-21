Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $648,040

A 1,800-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands.

The property located at 528 Albert Way in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $648,040, or $360 per square foot. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Ely Boulevard in Petaluma in December 2022 a 1,074-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $615. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,366-square-foot home on Sarkesian Drive in Petaluma sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,159-square-foot home at 1731 Putnam Way in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

