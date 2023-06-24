Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $657,000

The property located at 1649 Baywood Drive in Petaluma was sold on June 6, 2023. The $657,000 purchase price works out to $402 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,633 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Baywood Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,498-square-foot home was sold for $703,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Debra Drive in Petaluma sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,148-square-foot home at 727 Louise Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.