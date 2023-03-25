Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $680,000

A 886-square-foot historic house built in 1900 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 407 Oak Street on Jan. 11, 2023. A 886-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 407 Oak Street in Petaluma was sold on Jan. 11, 2023, for $680,000, or $767 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.