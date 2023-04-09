Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $698,000

A 1,237-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 340 Wilson Street in Petaluma was sold on March 17, 2023. The $698,000 purchase price works out to $564 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, a detached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.