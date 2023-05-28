Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $703,000

A house located at 1512 Baywood Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,498-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on May 8, 2023. The $703,000 purchase price works out to $469 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,092-square-foot home at 1434 Debra Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678.

On Daniel Drive in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,469-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $545.

In December 2022, a 2,128-square-foot home on Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $406.

