Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $704,000

317 11th Street (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 317 11th Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 854-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on April 9, 2024.

The $704,000 purchase price works out to $824 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On F Street in Petaluma in October 2023 a 1,208-square-foot home was sold for $949,000, a price per square foot of $786. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 2,477-square-foot home on 12th Street in Petaluma sold for $1,091,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,186-square-foot home at 1102 D Street in Petaluma sold in August 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $906. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.