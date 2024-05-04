Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $710,500

101 Edith Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 101 Edith Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,044-square-foot property, built in 1948, was sold on April 11, 2024.

The $710,500 purchase price works out to $681 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a garage. The property's lot measures 5,227 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Rio Vista Way in Petaluma in April 2023 a 994-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 951-square-foot home on Payran Street in Petaluma sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $783. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 972-square-foot home at 38 San Carlos Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2024 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $658. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.