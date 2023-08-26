Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $760,000

A house located at 804 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,610-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $760,000 purchase price works out to $472 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,680-square-foot home at 1805 Meadowview Drive in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $855,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,148-square-foot home on Louise Drive in Petaluma sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Bluegrass Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,223-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.