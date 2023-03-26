Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $770,000

A 1,144-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 93 Jess Avenue on Feb. 27, 2023. A 1,144-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands. The property located at 93 Jess Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $770,000, or $673 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.