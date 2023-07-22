Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $775,000

A 1,572-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The historic property located at 400 West Street in Petaluma was sold on June 30, 2023, for $775,000, or $493 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the home features tar and gravel roofing. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,356 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Cherry Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,924-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $520. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,735-square-foot home at 515 Walnut Street in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,530,000, a price per square foot of $882. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,012-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $672. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.