A 2,148-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 727 Louise Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2023, for $795,000, or $370 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Ely Boulevard in Petaluma in December 2022 a 1,074-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $615.

A 2,128-square-foot home at 7 Brandy Court in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $915,000, a price per square foot of $430.

In February 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Debra Drive in Petaluma sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678.

