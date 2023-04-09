Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $811,000

A 1,281-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 1525 Trellis Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 9, 2023. The $811,000 purchase price works out to $633 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Debra Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,092-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678.

In January 2023, a 1,785-square-foot home on Carob Court in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381.

A 2,148-square-foot home at 1255 Santa Ines Way in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $368.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.