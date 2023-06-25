Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $820,000

The property located at 21 Pelican Court in Petaluma was sold on June 7, 2023. The $820,000 purchase price works out to $440 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,864 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,763-square-foot home at 20 Starling Drive in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $787,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,204-square-foot home on Wren Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,045,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Allen Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 2,455-square-foot home was sold for $1,465,000, a price per square foot of $597. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.