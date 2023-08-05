Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $825,000

A house located at 501 Lincoln Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,882-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $438 per square foot. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,969 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,882-square-foot home at 433 Garfield Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $838,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Vista Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,463-square-foot home was sold for $782,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,656-square-foot home on Garfield Drive in Petaluma sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.