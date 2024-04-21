Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $830,000

1259 Marian Way (Google Street View)

The property located at 1259 Marian Way in Petaluma was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $830,000 purchase price works out to $584 per square foot.

The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,422 square feet.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Lindberg Lane in Petaluma sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $646. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $828,500, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1274 Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.