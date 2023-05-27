Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $850,000

The property located at 1297 Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma was sold on May 9, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $565 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,505 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,885-square-foot home at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,952,000, a price per square foot of $677.

On White Oak Circle in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,027-square-foot home was sold for $1,035,000, a price per square foot of $511.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.