Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $895,000

1759 Emma Way (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1759 Emma Way in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 2,333-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on April 12, 2024, for $895,000, or $384 per square foot.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,484 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,576-square-foot home at 1712 Southview Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mariposa Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 3,173-square-foot home was sold for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,141-square-foot home on Sage Way in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.