Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $899,000

A 1,928-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 1699 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma was sold on March 22, 2023, for $899,000, or $466 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,832-square-foot home on Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $459.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 117 Rancho Bonito Circle in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $639.

On Cerro Sonoma Circle in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,409-square-foot home was sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $546.

