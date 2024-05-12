Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $915,000

The property located at 6 Borazon Court in Petaluma was sold on April 22, 2024.

The $915,000 purchase price works out to $493 per square foot.

The house, built in 2011, has an interior space of 1,857 square feet.

The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a lot of 3,606 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Turquoise Court in Petaluma in April 2024 a 2,510-square-foot home was sold for $958,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 3,141-square-foot home on Jacquelyn Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,368-square-foot home at 12 Alexa Court in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

