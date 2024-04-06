Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $925,000

9 Kiwi Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 9 Kiwi Court in Petaluma was sold on March 15, 2024.

The $925,000 purchase price works out to $553 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,674 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,128-square-foot home at 7 Brandy Court in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $915,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Clydesdale Way in Petaluma in October 2023 a 2,084-square-foot home was sold for $868,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,864-square-foot home on Caulfield Lane in Petaluma sold for $908,500, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.