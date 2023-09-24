Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $928,500

413 Fair Street (Google Street View)

A 1,775-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands.

The property located at 413 Fair Street in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 7, 2023, for $928,500, or $523 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On North Fair Street in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,778-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 855-square-foot home on Webster Street in Petaluma sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $1,082. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,086-square-foot home at 216 Hill Boulevard in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 1 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

