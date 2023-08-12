Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $950,000

A 1,769-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The property located at 1705 Stonehenge Way in Petaluma was sold on July 24, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $537 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Situated on a spacious 6,534-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 3,079-square-foot home at 1620 Andover Way in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,270,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Liverpool Way in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,070-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,502-square-foot home on Claret Court in Petaluma sold for $937,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

