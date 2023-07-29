Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $985,000

The property located at 322 Vallejo Street in Petaluma was sold on July 10, 2023. The $985,000 purchase price works out to $570 per square foot. The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. This single-story house offers a roomy layout with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 875-square-foot home at 225 Vallejo Street in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $931. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,237-square-foot home on Wilson Street in Petaluma sold for $698,000, a price per square foot of $564. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Madison Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,047-square-foot home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.