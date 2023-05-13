Single-family residence in Petaluma sells for $990,000

A 2,088-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1806 Pembridge Street in Petaluma was sold on April 20, 2023. The $990,000 purchase price works out to $474 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,548-square-foot home at 476 Acadia Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $491.

In March 2023, a 2,128-square-foot home on Acadia Drive in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $446.

On Sheila Court in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,115-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $449.

